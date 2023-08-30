Black Hills Habitat for Humanity gears up for one of their biggest annual fundraisers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction, hosted by Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, returns in 2023 with renowned actor, Jeff Kingsbury, Development Director of Black Hills Playhouse at the helm.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 21, at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown. The evening will commence with a social at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 6 p.m.

Hearts for Habitat is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year says Executive Director, Scott Engmann and, “an opportunity for the community to come together. We come together to learn about the housing challenges but also celebrate some of the good things we’ve been able to do with the support of the community featuring some of our families and these partner families that have achieved homeownership are really the focus.” Engmann says fundraisers like these help Habitat provide strength, stability, & self-reliance through shelter. Funds raised from this event go to help another local family find an affordable housing solution.

For the second consecutive year, Kingsbury will serve as the emcee and entertainer for the Hearts for Habitat Fundraising Dinner and Auction. Engmann adds that Kingsbury invites guests to join in raising their paddles and contributing funds to provide the strength, stability, and self-reliance that comes from affordable home ownership.

Among the event’s highlights are the Dessert Dash and the opportunity to bid on construction materials as volunteers build live on stage.

Kingsbury has set an ambitious goal of raising over $150,000 through the event, which would significantly contribute to the cost of building one Habitat home, generally estimated at $150,000. Tickets are on sale for $75 per person, $675 for a table of 10, and $1,000 for a corporate table sponsor. Other corporate sponsorships are available. To reserve seats or become a sponsor, visit Black Hills Habitat for tickets or call 605-348-9196. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 10. The event has 300 seats and we have around 100 left to sell.

Since the Hearts for Habitat fundraiser began in 2019, it has successfully raised over $260,000 to support the construction of affordable homes in the Black Hills.

