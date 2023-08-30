Air quality index reminder for Rapid City

By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:21 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Smoke has been spreading to Rapid City from the Canadian Wildfires.

Rapid City officials remind people not all days are as apparent if the air quality is poor.

Through the government website, one can access the “Air Quality Index” to check for any allergens, smoke, or pollutants that may cause unhealthy air anywhere they are.

The air quality index can be found on the city’s website or by clicking here.

“We don’t have an alert issued today, but because they’re talking about the smoke in the air, we thought this was an opportunity to remind the public they can access this air quality index,” said Darrel Shoemaker communications coordinator for Rapid City.

The air quality index runs from 0-500, the higher the number, the higher the level of pollution that can be found in the air.

You can also check the weather, and air quality by going to our website.

