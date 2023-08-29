Record year for the Central States Fair despite metal detector glitches

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was another record year with carnival sales climbing about 9 percent and grandstand sales surging approximately 12 percent when compared to last year, according to the general manager for the Central States Fair, Ron Jeffries.

The midway wrapped up on Sunday and crews spent Monday breaking down the rides, but they did have a little trouble with a new security measure.

This was the first year the Central States Fair set up metal detectors before entry.

Venues are commonly increasing security and officials encourage attendees to arrive early and expect this.

”We’ll probably work at building an entrance that has a separate piece for the metal detectors, and another piece for the ticket takers, but we have a good plan in place and I’m sure we’re going to find some success for next year’s show,“ Jeffries said.

Jeffries said that next year they will be careful with how they have the layout of the metal detectors next to other metal parts before entry.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.