Pet of the Week: Mississippi

Meet this week's Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Mississippi.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now the state may be a 20-hour drive away but you won’t have to leave South Dakota to get to this Mississippi, all you have to do is head down to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

She is a 2-year-old, lovable Labrador Retriever. Tipping the scale at just 38 pounds, she may be small but her love for you is mighty. Although Mississippi seems a little shy at first, once she warms up to you, she becomes a great adventure partner. Whether it’s a walk in the park or just a hug, Mississippi is sure to be a perfect fit for anyone in Mount Rushmore State.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens every day at 11 a.m.

