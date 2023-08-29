Man pleads guilty to murder on Pine Ridge Reservation

By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pine Ridge man pleaded guilty to murder charges in federal court on Monday, August 28.

Trent Brewer, age 20, is charged with the second-degree murder of 39-year-old Alec Dillon.

According to the factual basis statement, Brewer shot and killed Dillon on the Pine Ridge Reservation in April of this year after the two got into an argument.

The statement read that Brewer shot the victim multiple times and was “acting with malice aforethought”, which means an intention to kill or harm.

While no sentence has yet been imposed, Brewer faces up to life in prison.

