Hot and Breezy for Wednesday, Drier Conditions Increase Fire Danger

Overnight tonight the haze will stick around, especially on the SD Plains. Low temperatures will stay in the 60s in the Black Hills, but a little lower on the Plains. Clear skies will remain in place tonight. Sunny skies are on tap for tomorrow, but temperatures soar into the mid 90s, making it hot outside. The heat combined with breezier conditions will allow for fire danger to increase across much of the area. The area with the highest threat will be in Northeast Wyoming where there is a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 8 pm on Wednesday. Wind will be blowing at around 15 to 30 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

By Thursday, we will see temperatures “cool” off just a little bit only getting into the upper 80s in Rapid City, with mostly sunny skies still hanging around. Friday, we will be ending the week in the low 90s for high temperatures with a few clouds mixing their way into the sky. Starting off the weekend, we are looking to increase temperatures once again with high in the mid to upper 90s across the area. Sunny skies will allow for the temperatures to rapidly warm up. Sunday we will see similar conditions with temperatures in the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day will see temperatures return to near average and thunderstorms enter the forecast. Isolated thunderstorms mixed with mostly sunny skies are expected. As we continue through next week, these isolated thunderstorm chances continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80s, for a near average day.

