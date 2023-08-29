First responders highlight their needs for the proposed city budget for 2024

First responders and law enforcement take up 50% of the city's budget.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:51 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The costs associated with first responders make up approximately half of Rapid City’s general fund. With public safety a top priority, Mayor Jason Salamun’s proposed budget includes more than 35 million dollars for personnel.

From July 2021 to July 2022 Rapid City population grew six-times the national average according to the U.S Census Bureau.

With that growth, comes the need for public safety personnel.

“Our priorities for us have really been about recruitment and retention, and that’s going to be our main focus for our budget this year,” said Rapid City Fire Chief, Jason Culberson.

The cost of living for basic necessities has increased and departments are doing what they can to keep their employees.

“We had significant cost increases across the board and fuel, the cost of our vehicles, all of our personal protective equipment, all of that has gone up at an astronomical rate that we’re just trying to keep up with on this budget,” Culberson said.

The budget includes more than 17 million dollars of the general fund for fire department personnel. According to the proposed budget, those funds would be used for employee’s health, well-being, and training.

It’s a similar issue for law enforcement which has a proposed 20 million for personnel. In a media conference last week, the chief of police, Don Hedrick stressed taking care of employees is a priority.

“Their time off for this younger group of employees is more important to them, and making sure they are able to balance that work-life is very important to them,” Hedrick said.

A positive retention record is a priority for both departments.

“The vast majority of both of our budgets both the general fund and the enterprise fund, that goes to our personnel and we’ll continue to do that. They’re our most valuable resource and we’re going to put a lot of time and effort into that,” Culberson said.

