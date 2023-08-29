Final suspect nears trial in 2015 murder-for-hire case

Richard Hirth
Richard Hirth(KEVN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last suspect in a 2015 murder-for-hire case is one step closer to his trial date of September 18.

Richard Hirth, 42, is accused of being hired by Jonathan Klinetobe to fatally stab Klinetobe’s ex-girlfriend, Jessica Rehfeld.

Hirth was back in Seventh Circuit Court Monday afternoon and is now scheduled for another status hearing on September 12, only six days before his trial is set to begin.

As of Monday, the only pending motion is for a change of venue, which will be resolved at the time of the trial.

