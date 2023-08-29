East Middle School student charged with aggravated assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An East Middle School student is charged with aggravated assault following an incident at the Rapid City school Monday afternoon, according to a social media post by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at East was told that a student had brought a knife to school. This prompted the Rapid City Areas Schools district to put East and nearby Valley View Elementary School into secure status around 1:36 p.m., for about 30 minutes.

Besides facing the assault charge, the student is also charged with disturbance of a school and possession of a weapon at school.

No one was injured in the incident.

Because the student is a juvenile, no further information will be released, according to the PCSO.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.