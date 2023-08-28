Warm and dry all week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm temperatures and dry conditions are expected this week across western South Dakota as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

Wednesday will be the hottest day this week, and we’ll also see gusty winds that day, creating critical fire weather conditions.

Temperatures will moderate some late this week, but 90 degree days are possible next Sunday and Labor Day.

All in all, it looks like a dry and warm to hot close to Meteorological Summer.

