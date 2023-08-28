Traditions happening at the Central States Fair

The fine arts building also offers hands on experiences, as well as showcases art.
The fine arts building also offers hands on experiences, as well as showcases art.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People from all over the United States are attending the Central States Fair which brings back a few of these traditions.

Once you’re at the fair you’re going to typically see carnival rides, try different food, and view the livestock.

However, also located on the grounds are a few demonstrations of different kinds of art, such as wood carving.

“We’re just here to give demonstrations, answer questions, introduce people to the hobby of wood carving, and hopefully pick up a few more members for our club,” said Donald Mitchell, president of Hay Camp Woodcarvers.

As well as wood carving, you can also learn to paint on a piece of China that you can take home.

“Every year we have the booth that’s over here and we display what we’ve done for the year. And we have a seminar right before the fair where we have a teacher from another area come in and teach us a different technique, and we display those plates also,” said Teri Duncan, superintendent of China Painters.

Another group at the fair displays the quilts they have sewn together.

“We just gather quilts in the community, and we encourage people, even if they have quilts that are their first time, to bring them. We have a judge come in and judge them and give them pointers on how they can do better,” said Carolyn Burg, superintendent of the quilt division.

To learn more about the art displays, you can find these booths are the fine arts building on the fairgrounds.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups...
Videos show Yellowstone wolves bringing ‘toys’ to dens for their pups
A headshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump coming to Rapid City
Surge in alcohol and drug incidents plagues Sturgis Motorcycle Rally midpoint.
Tax revenue $1.45 million at 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

5k run raises awareness to preserve area creeks from the impact of lithium mining
Monument Health Special Rodeo event on Saturday.
A rodeo for everyone, not just professionals
A rodeo isn't just for professional cowboys and bull riders; it's for everyone, including those...
Monument Health Special Rodeo
According to The Black Hills Water Alliance, currently, in the Black Hills, there is ongoing...
Black Hills Water Alliance