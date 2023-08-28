Smoke Returns Overnight, Becomes Thick Tomorrow Afternoon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight we will see clear skies return to the Black Hills, but with a westerly wind, some smoke will start to push through the area. Low temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the 50s on the SD Plains and in the higher elevations of the Black Hills, but some places in the foothills will see temperatures hover around and likely above the 60 degree mark. Tomorrow, we remain sunny all day long with that smoke continuing to become thicker. Areas out in the SD Plains and in NW SD will see the thickest coating of haze in the sky. If you are sensitive to low air quality levels, limit your time outside for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will likely stay in the 80s. Wednesday the smoke continues to sit right over the area in the morning hours, but good news, it begins to clear out by the afternoon. High temperatures will be hot on Wednesday sitting in the 90s everywhere, including the Black Hills. Rapid City will likely see mid 90s by the afternoon on another sunny day. The heat will be accompanied by breezier conditions with winds gusting to as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday, we look a little milder with temperatures likely staying in the 80s for much of the region. A few 90s are likely on the SD Plains in the afternoon and the smoke will likely be clear from the sky. Ending the week will be a repeat of Thursday. Friday mostly sunny skies will allow for temperatures to settle near the 90 degree mark in the afternoon.

The weekend is looking to start off hot with temperatures eclipsing the 90s once again with highs in Rapid City in the mid 90s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies stick around for Saturday. Heading into Sunday, we continue with mostly sunny skies and a nicer feel to the air with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. The real change comes Monday, Labor Day, where temperatures are looking to be much nicer and closer to average sitting in the low 80s with lots of sunshine still shining from the blue skies.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.