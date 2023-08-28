A rodeo for everyone, not just professionals

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A rodeo isn’t just for professional cowboys and bull riders; it’s for everyone, including those who see the world through a different lens.

As the Central States Fair is winding down, a special rodeo event took place today, providing an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to participate in rodeo and related activities.

“There’s something so real about what’s going on here. We are here to celebrate those in our area that aren’t many times celebrated. It is a day about them to see what they can do and have a great time, and it’s really about people coming together, and we need that more than ever now,” said Monument Health Special Rodeo volunteer Anna Whetham.

The event features actual rodeo activities such as barrel racing, bucking machines, bull riding, and horseback riding. Their goal is to make it feel as close to a traditional rodeo as possible.

One participant, in her second year of attending, was not horsing around as she showed her excitement during the event.

“I get to walk with the goats, and we’re doing horse riding, face painting, have lunch, and have a great fun time doing a lot of fun things,” said Monument Health Special Rodeo participant Alex.

Another particular rodeo is scheduled for during the Stock Show in January.

