Police respond to unattended death near Eglin St.

(Storyblocks)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During an investigation into Kenneth Bauer’s missing person case, police learned he had been last seen at 1200 North Lacrosse Street.

Upon review of video from the location, police determined Bauer was last seen walking east of the location. As a result of this information, detectives began searching for Bauer’s last known route.

While searching the area on August 25, police located a deceased male on the edge of a body of water just south of 1225 Eglin Street. The body was recovered and identified as Bauer. Neither his body nor the circumstances surrounding his death showed any signs of trauma or foul play.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride
The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups...
Videos show Yellowstone wolves bringing ‘toys’ to dens for their pups
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says
Hill City Wine, Brew, and BBQ
Firing up the grills, and smoking out the competition for a good cause
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Like it or not electric cars and hybrids are here to stay.
Electric cars are here should you buy one
This style of self-defense focuses on how to defend against a close- range attack.
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting
Classic car auction in Deadwood
Cars sell for half the price of an average home at the Deadwood car auction
The fine arts building also offers hands on experiences, as well as showcases art.
Traditions happening at the Central States Fair