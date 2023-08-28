Everybody was Kung Fu fighting

This style of self-defense focuses on how to defend against a close- range attack.
By Cyle Clark
Aug. 28, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While no one ever plans to be attacked, self-defense skills can help you stay alert and aware should a dangerous situation arise.

When people think of self-defense classes karate or taekwondo might come to mind but there are more options available.

Ving Tsun Kung Fu focuses on close-range fighting and can be used in confined spaces like a cramped hallway, stairwell, or elevator.

This style of fighting can be practiced by people of all ages and physical abilities.

“Well, this particular martial arts is geared towards I call it the real world, practical self-defense in the event that you need to protect yourself and your family this is a martial art you can rely on,” said Sifu Pete Peterson with Rapid City Kung Fu.

Self-defense training can also help with building confidence and improving your physical fitness.

Rapid City Aquatic will offer classes with Sifu Peterson starting September 5. Classes will be offered Tuesday and Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All participants must be over 12.

To reserve your spot email peteglock17@msn.com.

