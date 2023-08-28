Electric cars are here should you buy one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Like it or not electric cars and hybrids are here to stay. Between global warming and reducing the overall carbon footprint, consumers believe it’s their responsibility to take action against emissions gases according to a report on CNN. Although consumers are open to owning an electric car, 67% say they are not ready and see these futuristic cars as an interruption in their lifestyle, according to a recent Blue Book Survey.

We talked to a car-buying expert about how practical smart cars are. With gas prices as high as $5 a gallon in parts of the country, consumers can no longer afford to ignore electric cars. By 2050 as part of a global zero-emissions effort gas-powered vehicles will likely be off the road. In an effort to reduce pollution, manufacturers have announced plans to only produce electric cars by 2035.

Gas mileage with electric cars is a win but there’s still pause for concern.

Car Buying Expert Brian Moody says, “If you get a hybrid you will always be using less gas than a nonhybrid, hybrids get between 40 and 60 miles per gallon depending on the vehicle you pick and an electric vehicle will save you on fuel but you have to factor the purchase price.”

High upfront costs and replacement batteries have consumers hesitating, however, Marc Linn, owner of Press Start in Rapid City says, buying his Tesla has been well worth the money, “City miles I get about I would say is about 165 miles I would say I get on one charge and it cost me roughly, my electric bill barely went up at all maybe $5/$6 every time I charge it up.” These high-powered vehicles have no engine, use no gas, have no emissions, need no oil changes, and only require coolant, brake, and windshield wiper fluid along with tires and brake checkups and the battery warranty is good for 8 years or 100,000 miles.

As low maintenance as EVs are, Moody has some advice for South Dakotans who have to deal with snowy conditions, “If you have lots of suburban errands each day electric car would be great but for long trips up in the mountains I would get a Hybrid.” If you are still concerned about charging these electric autos, Linn says no worries because he just charges his car at home while he’s sleeping and that gives him about 160 miles. “If you go to the charging stations then it will be comparable to a gas station but if you do it at home like most people who do who have an electric vehicle you gonna save a lot of money so that’s myth number 1 that it’s gonna cost you more than a gas car to charge up and that’s just not true,” says Linn.

Linn says he uses his Tesla app to keep track of savings and so far he’s saved $2000 in gas this year and his home charging unit and installment ran $700.

