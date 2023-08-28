Cars sell for half the price of an average home at the Deadwood car auction

By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - McPherson Auction & Reality Company host their 25th annual Kool Deadwood Nites, a three-day classic car auction at the Holiday Inn Resort Deadwood Mountain Grand in the event center. Around 1,250 classic cars rolled into Deadwood and 250 of them are for sale.

The McPherson-led auction has been around for 25 years of Kool Deadwood Nites’ 29-year streak.

Kevin McPherson said they utilize Kool Deadwood Nites as an opportunity to bring classic cars and their collectors together.

Mcpherson as the main auctioneer said he has seen cars go for up to almost $200,000 at the auction.

The auction has both an in-person and live internet bidding process.

“Not only do we have people here from all over the United States, there’s all kinds of bidders online, on the internet. Simulcast bidding is being offered, with people bidding from all over the United- we’ve already sold several cars today going to Arizona, Michigan, and Nebraska at this point of the internet,” McPherson said.

A car collector brought a 2008 SRT8 Dodge Challenger that had only 16 miles on it. He said it had 15 before they got it in the event center.

“I think a collector will buy it, and it will go in his collection because you don’t buy a car like this and drive it. This one only has 16 miles on it,” Grant Simons said.

The representatives for the Mcpherson auctions said they’re proud to come back every year to help the economy of Deadwood and benefit the community.

