5k run raises awareness to preserve area creeks from the impact of lithium mining

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to The Black Hills Water Alliance, currently, in the Black Hills, there is ongoing exploration for lithium, gold, and uranium taking place. They say this exploration can be harmful to the area’s creeks.

The Black Hills Water Alliance held its third annual 5K run and walk to raise awareness about mining operations in the Black Hills. The contamination of water from mining affects both people and wildlife, disrupts the natural habitat, and strips the land of resources.

The Black Hills Water Alliance organization is actively advocating against open-pit mining in the Black Hills.

“We’re trying to protect the water. 20% of the Black Hills is currently under active mining claims, so this is a really urgent issue, and we need more people to get involved,” said Black Hills Water Alliance member Lilias Jarding.

Participants received medals in different categories, including elders, adults, and youth.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups...
Videos show Yellowstone wolves bringing ‘toys’ to dens for their pups
A headshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump coming to Rapid City
Surge in alcohol and drug incidents plagues Sturgis Motorcycle Rally midpoint.
Tax revenue $1.45 million at 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

The fine arts building also offers hands on experiences, as well as showcases art.
Traditions happening at the Central States Fair
Monument Health Special Rodeo event on Saturday.
A rodeo for everyone, not just professionals
A rodeo isn't just for professional cowboys and bull riders; it's for everyone, including those...
Monument Health Special Rodeo
According to The Black Hills Water Alliance, currently, in the Black Hills, there is ongoing...
Black Hills Water Alliance