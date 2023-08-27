Near-seasonable and dry this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s possible that there will be rain and thunder today and tonight, mainly over northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills area, and southwestern South Dakota. Nevertheless, it is not anticipated that any storms that form will intensify into severe weather as the day goes on. As the evening advances, the chance for storms will cease, and it will be partly cloudy and cooler, with temperatures dropping to the 50s and 60s.

It’s possible that there may be a few showers and thunderstorms in Wyoming on Monday. However, the start of the week is expected to remain generally dry for the region, with temperatures hovering around or slightly above the average for this season. Highs on Monday will generally be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

As we go further into the week, there won’t be any significant changes in weather conditions. However, it’s important to note that this prolonged dry spell might increase the risk of fire hazards.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to those on Monday, but the skies will be clear with abundant sunshine. It looks like Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures ranging from the high 80s to the high 90s, depending on where you are located. Expect temperatures to drop into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday evening, which will bring some relief from the heat. Temperatures will not change much as we finish out the week and head into next weekend. Another day in the 90s might be possible on Sunday.

