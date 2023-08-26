You’re never too old to enjoy the fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With so many activities to do at the fair, you’re never too old or too young to find something to do.

Phyllis Grossmann and Sylvia Conrad have been friends for over 50 years, when Friday they were both brought to the fair by their families and happened to be there at the same time coincidentally.

Grossmann said the last time she attended the fair was more than 40 years ago.

Since they both were at the fair at the same time, the two friends decided to ride a few rides together with eachother and their families.

“We’re just thankful for God it was such a beautiful day that we could be out here at the fairgrounds and have our children with us,” said Phyllis Grossmann, 88 years old

“That’s what’s special about Rapid, our friends are still here, and we still have great memories, and we can enjoy life, so we’re blessed,” said Sylvia Conrad, 89 years old.

The girls said that they were happy with how accommodating everyone was and being able to let them ride a few rides together.

