Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
Monument Health Spearfish hospital
Monument Health Hospital is expanding in the Northern Hills
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Deadwood Gaming Association July revenues up nearly 12 percent

Latest News

John Senden Spearfish mayor
Mayors in South Dakota focus on ending childhood hunger
Firefighters undergo specialized trench training to equip themselves with the skills needed to...
Rapid City Firefighters undergo rigorous trench training to ensure they are prepared for any situation.
Phyllis and Sylvia decided to ride the merry-go-round and ferris wheel together.
You’re never too old to enjoy the fair
Hill City Wine, Brew, and BBQ
Firing up the grills, and smoking out the competition for a good cause