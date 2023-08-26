Rapid City Firefighters undergo rigorous trench training to ensure they are prepared for any situation.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A hands-on approach is one of the best ways to learn and it can be life-saving when it comes to saving people from dangerous situations.

“If you can overcome the very difficult to impossible stuff, the normal real-life situations are actually pretty easy” Captain of Station 7 from the Rapid City Fire Department Wade Hughes stated.

For the Rapid City Fire Department, Friday morning training offered hands-on experience for Firefighters, and Response Team members.

" So we’re doing a trench rescue scenario, it’s one of our disciplines out here at heavy rescue so the scenario today is we had a car that went off the road and flipped into this trench” Hughes explained

The goal of the training is to teach first responders exactly what to do.... so that it comes naturally when they need the skills the most.

“What they are doing now is stabilizing the wall to ensure that the walls don’t come in on us while we’re making access to the patient, We had two people in the car that we extracted out of the car and now we have a third victim who is in the bottom of the trench,” Hughes added explaining that when a trench rescue is needed, around 20 to 25 responders from the Heavy Rescue crew arrive on the scene, including regular firefighters, ems, and hazmat and many firefighters in attendance are from station 7, which specializes in heavy equipment. While others are from different agencies it’s cooperation with other agencies that goes a long way.

Hughes said,” We have good cooperation with any of the other responding agencies within the area, and who we typically work with is North Haines, The Valley, Box Elder, Black Hawk, anyone like that we all work well together.”

Station 7 typically conducts these trainings once a year.

