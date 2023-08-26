Mayors in South Dakota focus on ending childhood hunger

The mission is simple, "There is no excuse for children to go hungry in this country."
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In South Dakota nearly 73,000 people struggle with food insecurity- approximately 25,000 of them are children according to feedingamerica.org.

A national movement called Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger launched in 2022 and has more than 210 mayors from 49 states according to the alliance’s page.

One of those mayors to sign onto the mission was the mayor of Spearfish, John Senden.

With the recent floods in Spearfish, Senden says he knows how the people of the city can generously give and he’s confident they can help.

“We have a giving spirit here in Spearfish, and this might be another opportunity for us to find ways to help childhood hunger be minimized as much as possible, and we’re looking forward to partnering with other communities,” Senden said.

Mayor Senden said he plans to be in close contact with the schools and churches in Spearfish to establish those children who are in high need of food security as their first step.

The mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul Tenhaken has also signed up to take a stand against childhood hunger.

Currently, these are the two mayors who have joined the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger.

