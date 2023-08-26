Firing up the grills, and smoking out the competition for a good cause

Barbecue masters face off in Hill City.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A savory and smoky aroma fills the southern hills as the 11th annual “Wine, Brew and BBQ” returns to Hill City, and its all for a good cause.

The competition raises money for Tin City Lodge’s Masonic charities, supporting area children with scholarships, the ‘Bikes for Books’ program, where bikes and helmets are donated to families with kids, and the Delta Dental Truck, which offers free dental cleanings to children in the community.

“We host that each year so they can come here for a week and do dental work for as many kids as they can in the area. So the last number of years, they’ve done over 30 thousand dollar’s worth of dental work,” said Tin City Masonic Lodge Harold Ireland.

The event continues until Saturday, Aug.26, and the pit master with the best barbecue will receive a prize package worth $10,000.

