Sunny skies to kick off the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies will kick off the weekend with temperatures in the 80s for many on the plains. Much of the Black Hills will likely have highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase late Saturday afternoon toward Sheridan and the Big Horns. A few showers will be possible during the evening and overnight hours into Wyoming with a few isolated showers across western South Dakota Sunday morning. Isolated showers and storms will be possible into Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for many.

Next week is expected to be generally sunny. Highs will be in the 80s much of the week, but Wednesday will be the hottest day as highs will climb into the 90s.

