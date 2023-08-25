Rapid City Police Department aims to cut response times in half

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As Rapid City grows, so does the need for a well-supplied police force.

The Rapid City Police Department just opened a new precinct at the corner of Catron Boulevard and Sheridan Lake Road. The new precinct allows Rapid City Police to do many of the same things they would normally do at their headquarters, like responding to calls or writing police reports.

This location will be open Monday through Friday with a staff that operates from there.

The main benefit of having the precinct is that it will allow officers to respond to calls in western Rapid City in about half the time they could from downtown.

Lieutenant Kelvin Masur with the Rapid City Police Department says this spot was chosen to accommodate any upcoming changes to West Rapid City.

”So with the expansion of west Rapid City it only made sense to look at other locations throughout the city where we could expand our police resources and this was a great location for just that,” said Masur.

This precinct is named after a former Rapid City Police Chief Craig Tieszen, who passed away in 2019.

The building officially opened a few weeks ago and police are already utilizing it.

