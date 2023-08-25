Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride
Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder...
2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Deadwood Gaming Association July revenues up nearly 12 percent
The Federal court house sign
Man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving minors

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
The Black Hills Lacrosse Association is hosting a learn how to play session Saturday August 26.
Combine soccer and hockey and what do you get, lacrosse
The suspects sought to conceal the thefts through the bulk purchase of gift cards from various...
Scammers impersonate bank employees to steal nearly $2M from Pennsylvania customers, officials say
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work