Creating positive experiences through the Special Rodeo at the Central States Fair

Special Rodeo brings out new rodeo rock stars
By Alena Neves
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As part of a community integration program, Monument Health is preparing to debut the Special Rodeo at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26 in hopes of giving individuals with disabilities an opportunity to be a rodeo rock star for the day.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, riders of all ages will be participating in rodeo and non-riding activities. Anna Whetham, Community Relations Specialist for Monument Health says, “I think there’s an element to bringing the community together but then there’s another element especially with this event to creating a sense of community and that inclusion is so important, especially in today day and age we need to open our arms and celebrate those that may have a different lifestyle or may have different disabilities that they have to work with.”

In an effort to provide full access to all of the participants at the many recreation areas, Whetham says participants will be partnered with a “Rodeo Buddy” to assist them in navigating the many rodeo stations at the arena, “These are volunteers, their job is to help the participant go around to each activity and make them feel welcomed, and calm and any of those pieces and just make them feel at home while they are there.”

Some of the activities associated with the Special Rodeo include “Horseback rides (therapy horses from Suncatchers provided), stick horse barrel races, roping, goat ribbon pulls, miniature horse painting, and other animals to pet,” adds Whetham. She says each participant will receive a trophy buckle and for the first time, the arena has designated sensory calming areas with sensory-sensitive activities for participants. This event is open to all individuals with disabilities and each participant will receive a t-shirt and trophy buckle.

Walkers and wheelchairs are allowed in the arena. It is recommended that participants and volunteers wear tennis shoes or boots (no open-toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, etc.). Registration starts at 10 a.m. and rodeo activities will kick off at 10:30 a.m., followed by a lunch for participants, their families, and volunteers at 12 p.m.

Watch the video for the full interview above.

