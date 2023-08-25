Combine soccer and hockey and what do you get, lacrosse

The Black Hills Lacrosse Association is hosting a learn how to play session Saturday August 26.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lacrosse is among the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.

One Rapid City organization is encouraging youth to learn and partake in the popular sport.

Whether you are looking to play casually or competitively, the Black Hills Lacrosse Association welcomes all children to come out and learn a new skill while making new friends.

The association includes both a boys and girls league from ages 10 to 18.

With more than 100 active members, the Black Hills Lacrosse Association is looking to increase its numbers and bring more youth into the sport.

“So, I think it’s really important that kids have opportunities like that because it teaches responsibilities and togetherness and those are really important values for those kids when they’re growing up,” said Coach Zach Hockert.

If parents are interested in getting their children into lacrosse but don’t know where to start, the Black Hills Lacrosse Association is hosting a free lesson event at the Stars of the West Sports Complex starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 26.

