2023 Pen of Three show at the Central States Fair

Pen of three show at Central States Fair.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2023 Pen of Three Show arrives at the Central States Fair. Ranchers compete with heifer calves, steer calves, bred heifers, and bulls.

Entries are limited to two pens per category for each rancher. One of the rules for these cattle straight from the pastures is no fitting, clipping, or washing the animals.

The natural appearance of the cattle and how they match the group they came with is the ultimate goal for competitors.

“You want triplets. I should say, and that’s very hard to do. You wouldn’t think so, but in a herd, even if they were all flush mates. That’s still hard to do,” said Bob Mills director for Black Hills Stock Show.

Judges look for structure, appearance, muscle, and how each of the cattle measures up to the other. The more identical, the better.

It is not uncommon to perform an embryo transplant or a flush on a heifer, in fact, it is encouraged for successful breeding.

“We flush some of the best cows we have to produce more high-quality animals,” said Tim Amdahl, owner of Angus and Hereford Performance Plus.

“You take the very elite females who have proven themselves and raise daughters out of those and also sons out of those top cows,” Amdahl said.

Well-balanced groups of cattle are preferred when shown and sold so ranchers can keep the agriculture industry thriving.

“We need more price on our cattle because all of the parts we buy, and the hay and everything else. It’s more in line than it has been in the last 4 years,” said Jerry Hammerquist, a rancher from Caputa.

Sustaining quality cattle despite harsh conditions has been difficult for the ranchers in South Dakota.

“We hope the market will hold up, and there’s a shortage of cattle right now because of the droughts the last few years, so we’re seeing that reflect in the marketplace,” Amdahl said.

