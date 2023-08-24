Top Cowboys deliver at Range Days Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the final performance of the Range Days Rodeo Wednesday night at the Central States Fair. North Dakota’s Clay Jorgenson delivered with an 84 point bareback ride. Nick Pelke finished first overall in bareback with an 87. North Dakota’s Cameron Morman turned in a nice steer wrestling time of 4.9 seconds.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.