Top Cowboys deliver at Range Days Rodeo

Clay Jorgenson turns in 84 point bareback ride
8-24 rodeo
8-24 rodeo
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:56 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for the final performance of the Range Days Rodeo Wednesday night at the Central States Fair. North Dakota’s Clay Jorgenson delivered with an 84 point bareback ride. Nick Pelke finished first overall in bareback with an 87. North Dakota’s Cameron Morman turned in a nice steer wrestling time of 4.9 seconds.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building a new arena as an addition to the Monument showed a positive growth to the area.
The economic impact of The Monument
The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Ride shot
First Jamie Zepp Memorial Ride starts strong
Man could face up to five life prison sentences

Latest News

8-23 Sturgis football
Sturgis ready to kickoff the season against RC Central
8-21 rodeo
Top cowboys shine at Xtreme Bronc Finals
8-20 New Underwood football
Senior tandem ready to lead New Underwood
8-19 Hot Springs score
Hot Springs opens season with impressive win