Stolen vehicle leads to careless joyride

(VNL)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On August 23 at 5:40 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported at the Executive Golf Course.

Police responded and found the stolen pickup truck turning from North Street onto E. Boulevard North. The police tried to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Van Buren Street and N. Maple Avenue, but the driver refused to stop. While driving east along Van Buren Street, the driver left the moving vehicle and ran away on foot.

The moving vehicle crashed through two chain-link fences and hit a parked car before coming to a stop. The police chased the driver on foot and tackled him.\

The suspect driver was identified as 24-year-old Francis Bigcrow III of Rapid City. Bigcrow was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated eluding, reckless driving, DUI, driving without a license, and an active warrant. He was transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building a new arena as an addition to the Monument showed a positive growth to the area.
The economic impact of The Monument
The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style
Kool Deadwood Nites
Kool Deadwood Nites officials rev-up their engines
The next session will be held on Monday to discuss what parts of the budget will be approved.
Rapid City parks could see an increase in law enforcement next year
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1

Latest News

According to the EPA, living in a home with South Dakota’s average radon level is like “having...
Radon testing in schools, suggested not required
Erica Merchant painting inside of The Landmark building in Deadwood
Deadwood ghost murals brought back to life
The art pieces put a classic touch on the gold-mining town.
Ghost Murals keep history alive in Deadwood
Sharma has traveled over 49 states, and South Dakota is his last stop
A man travels across the country to interview WWII veterans