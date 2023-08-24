Mixology at Home - Strawberry Daiquiri

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the temperature toys with triple digits, we try to find ways to stay cool. One of those ways just might be sipping a cocktail under the shade of a tree. We have the perfect drink on Mixology at Home.

This time it isn’t one of my favorite old school cocktails. Well, it is, and it isn’t.

We have made the original daiquiri (rum, lime, and sugar served straight up, no ice) on Mixology at Home. It was Ernest Hemingway’s “go-to” drink when he was in Cuba in the 1930s. Across America, it was quite popular during the 1940s and ‘50s.

Most people today, however, prefer the frozen concoction with strawberries and sometimes bananas.

The original appeared around the time of the Spanish-American War, but the frozen version was decades later.

I can’t pin down the exact decade the frozen daiquiri appeared, but it was probably in the 1930s at a Cuban bar called the El Floridita. The bartender-owner, Constantino Ribalaigua Vert, {Ribal-ai-gua} was called the Cocktail King of Cuba. The daiquiri he made with chipped ice is just one of the 200 drinks he created.

Just like the original, it is relatively easy to make but it requires a blender.

In a blender with a cup of crushed ice, add one and a half ounces of white rum (two ounces if you want a little more kick), an ounce of simple syrup (see recipe here), and five to six good-sized strawberries. Blend to the consistency you want.

No blender? Do it the old-school way and pulverize the ice. It won’t be as smooth but still very good.

How many of these classic cocktails can you make at your home bar?

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.