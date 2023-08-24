Man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving minors

32-year-old Michael McKillip was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City.

32-year-old Michael McKillip was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography.

The factual basis statement in the case says McKillip had almost 1,200 images of child pornography, including toddler rape and torture on an electronic device in his home.

McKillip is said to have had communication with three victims between the ages of 15 and 16-years-old and received 13 videos and more than 30 pictures from them.

The exploitation charge carries up to 30 years in prison, and the receipt of child pornography carries up to 20 years in prison.

The government is currently asking for a total of 20 years of prison time between the two charges.

He will be sentenced at a future date.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The limo was parked outside General Beadle Elementary School to help pump students up for the...
Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style
Building a new arena as an addition to the Monument showed a positive growth to the area.
The economic impact of The Monument
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Ride shot
First Jamie Zepp Memorial Ride starts strong
It’s a condition that afflicts 80 million people, with men affected more than women, hair loss.
It’s never too late to regrow your hair

Latest News

People enjoying Wind Cave National Park
How Wind Cave National Park supports the area economy
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Deadwood Gaming Association July revenues up nearly 12 percent
WWII hat
A man travels across the country to interview WWII veterans
Metal Detectors at the Central States Fair, Rapid City, SD
Increased security at the fair is making people feel more comfortable