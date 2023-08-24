Man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving minors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City.

32-year-old Michael McKillip was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography.

The factual basis statement in the case says McKillip had almost 1,200 images of child pornography, including toddler rape and torture on an electronic device in his home.

McKillip is said to have had communication with three victims between the ages of 15 and 16-years-old and received 13 videos and more than 30 pictures from them.

The exploitation charge carries up to 30 years in prison, and the receipt of child pornography carries up to 20 years in prison.

The government is currently asking for a total of 20 years of prison time between the two charges.

He will be sentenced at a future date.

