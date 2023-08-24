Isolated storms possible this afternoon.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is not going to be as hot today, but it will remain warm for many. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and 90s across the area. A few afternoon showers and storms are expected, especially across southwestern South Dakota. There is a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms from the Rapid City area on south and west. Hail and gusty winds could accompany the isolated storms later today.

Dry weather is now expected Friday through Saturday. Most of the moisture will be shunted south of us from Wyoming and Colorado into Nebraska. But temperatures will be much cooler as highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer air returns Sunday with highs back into the 80s and we will range from the 80s to 90s for much of next week. Plenty of sunshine will be likely next week, too. No rain is expected as we close August next week.

