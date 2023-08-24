Increased security at the fair is making people feel more comfortable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After several weapons-related incidents at last year’s Central States Fair, tighter security procedures were put in place.

Three incidents last year involving guns at the fairgrounds, the fair has now included metal detectors, as well as increased security to make visitors feel safer in the space.

In a united effort between the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and additional security hired by the Central States Fair, there is security all around the fair patrolling.

A “no firearms and weapons allowed” rule has been in place in the past, and so far according to Paul Stevens, Lieutenant with the PCSO, people have been adhering to the rule, making visitors feel safer.

”Yeah we’ve actually had people come and say to us that they feel safe. The numbers reflect that. We’ve seen lots of families out. It seems like they’re really happy to be here, they’ve been having a great time. People have actually come up and thanked us about feeling safe this year,” continued Stevens.

Should you need to speak to an officer, they wear bright yellow shirts to be more visible

There is always at least one officer on duty throughout the day starting at noon, and Stevens said during peak times, usually the evenings, there is an increased security presence.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.