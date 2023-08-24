Deadwood ghost murals brought back to life

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Office and Commission created the Ghost Mural Program seven years ago to help preserve the historic mining town’s classic look.

The project has been ongoing and different muralists have taken up the responsibility through the years.

The ghost murals displayed on the side of Deadwood local businesses have been getting a fresh coat of paint, but keeping the rustic look is important.

“We’ve worked with Wekola and Erica Merchant company that’s done these. She’s an artist that has come in and still makes some very legible and readable but doesn’t take it back to 100 percent. So, it still has kind of that antique ghost look to it and that’s important, “said Kevin Kuchenbecker, Deadwood’s historic preservation officer.

Erica Merchant, the current muralist making restorations has revamped five ghost murals in Deadwood including the one she is working on currently at the Landmark.

“It’s probably the coolest city, so to be apart of that so to be apart of that history and contribute to the most historical town of all the west is really rewarding.”

For the artist, matching paints was not an issue regardless of how faded a color may have looked.

“Up until the 1950′s you only had the same 15 colors. There we’re no acrylics, there wasn’t any poly paints, so it’s really easy to match the color,” Merchant said.

Merchant predicts it will only take her a couple of days to finish the exterior of the Landmark which she says will be the final ghost mural she’ll be restoring in Deadwood.

