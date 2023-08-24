Deadwood Gaming Association July revenues up nearly 12 percent

Deadwood’s gaming numbers hit a record high in July.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to statistics from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s overall revenues through the month rose nearly 12 percent over last year.

Slot machines increased by a little over 12.5%

The table game handle went up by 1.9% and sports wagering was up almost 60% For the year. This puts the numbers up 4.22%, a positive steady increase for what they hope is a record year.

“Obviously summers are a busy time here, and it’s an important time for Deadwood, and so to have these types of numbers are very important overall,” said Mike Rodman executive director for Deadwood Gaming Association.

Rodman said seeing this big of a sports wagering increase means more people are discovering the eight sportsbooks Deadwood has to offer.

Sports wagering can be found in the following: Gold Dust Casino,Dale’s Sportsbook Bar & Grill, BetBodega, BetKota at Midnight Star and The Lodge at Deadwood, Deadwood at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.

