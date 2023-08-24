2 inmates charged with Attempted Murder & Aggravated Assault for attacking correctional officers at State Pen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are being charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer following assaults against correctional officers Thursday morning, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

UPDATE:

The assault happened at 8:30 a.m. in Unit D of the Jameson Annex.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has been released, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

The inmates — 48-year-old Lester M. Monroe and 30-year-old Kyle L. Jones — are being charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer.

The two will also be charged with a second Aggravated Assault Against A Law Enforcement Officer for an attack on a second correctional officer who arrived to help.

The second officer was treated at a local hospital and later released, according to officials.

“This was a violent incident where officers were assaulted,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Department of Corrections staff responded quickly and took control of the situation. My thoughts and prayers are with the officers and their families.”

Monroe is serving time for Simple Assault on Law Enforcement out of Minnehaha County and Receiving/Transferring a Stolen Vehicle out of Bennett County. Jones is serving time for First Degree Manslaughter, Eluding a Police Officer and Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Substance, all out of Minnehaha County. The State Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. The Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution.

“I applaud the swift actions of security staff to get control of this situation,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko. “The Governor has been fully briefed and engaged. The Warden and I wish the officer a full recovery. Please refer all additional questions on this matter to the Attorney General’s Office.”

Inmates Monroe and Jones are being held at the State Penitentiary. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

PREVIOUSLY:

A correctional officer was taken by ambulance to Avera McKennan Hospital following an assault at the South Dakota State Penitentiary Thursday morning.

Multiple correctional officers are telling Dakota News Now that the incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. when two offenders physically attacked the correctional officer on the Delta Floor of the Jamison Annex.

The officer was alone on the unit at the time.

Our I-team has contacted the South Dakota Department of Corrections and are awaiting their response.

