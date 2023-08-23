Temperatures Decreasing Throughout the Rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures drop into the upper 60s in Rapid City with mostly clear skies. These temperatures will rise once again tomorrow, however we will see more clouds push through the region. High temperatures on Thursday are looking to only get into the upper 80s. We could see an afternoon thunderstorm fire up on the fringes of the Black Hills, where they meet the South Dakota Plains. These storms will be fairly isolated so don’t count on much rainfall. Friday, we don’t have a rain chance but partly sunny skies remain. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s in some places but Rapid City will likely touch the 80 degree mark by the afternoon.

Starting the weekend, our coolest day of the week will occur with temperatures not making it out of the 70s n most locations. Rapid city will likely see a high temperature of around 77 degrees with some showers and storms possible throughout the day. There will be peaks of sun, but not enough to warm us up. Sunday is looking right around average with temperatures getting into the low 80s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine returning for the end of the weekend. Monday, conditions remain around the same with abundant sunshine and temperatures staying in the 80s. Tuesday, we start to warm up with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s with almost completely sunny skies. Wednesday of next week will be hot. 90s likely across the Black Hills and the SD Plains with sunshine shining all day long.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.