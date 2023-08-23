Kool Deadwood Nites officials rev-up their engines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood throws it back to the 50s and 60s for Kool Deadwood Nites.

The event consists of five days of music, classic cars and old-school fun. Kool Deadwood Nites has featured 29 straight years of consistent, classic fun for the city of Deadwood. Year after year people return for the five-day event packed with car auctions, stagecoach rides, concerts and merchandise.

The secret to keeping it alive is placing all the fun in a classic setting, director of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Dory Hanson said.

“We think this is the perfect setting for bringing in those older cars. We have quite a few places throughout town that we have showcased on our vehicle poster, throughout the years. It’s just a beautiful setting, a perfect place to have all those here,” Hanson said.

Kool Deadwood Nites is organized through the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and those registration fees classic car owners pay, fund the event.

“It pretty much just funds itself. That live entertainment on Main Street does take up quite a bit of the registration funds,” Hanson said.

A vendor for the event, Wayne Morris said he hands out free t-shirts for about 800 classic car owners and this qualifies him to sell the yearly branded Deadwood merchandise.

“The profits of this year we’ll be invested back into our inventory for the next year, which will include the artwork, start bringing in inventory, coming up with different products, and trying to make it an event that is over and above a regular car show.”

Kool Deadwood Nites’ historic fun starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.