How wildfire smoke impacts solar panel efficiency

By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Rapid City seeing wildfire smoke more regularly, a professor at the School of Mines decided to look into how much the smoke impacts the efficiency of solar panels.

Dr. Long Zhao began his research in 2020 with the aim of discovering just how much solar panel efficiency can be affected. Over the course of two years, he and a student concluded that the smoke can cause a 40% reduction in efficiency. Dr. Zhao says that there isn’t a concrete solution to addressing this reduction but he has some ideas on where to start.

One idea is for people to have batteries installed in their house to store extra energy when the output is higher, that way they will have power available when the power output is reduced. His other idea, predicting energy reductions ahead of time.

“The thing is while we have more solar installed we really need to think about what would be the best way to do forecasting, cause without knowing how much the wildfire smoke will affect the solar system, it’s really hard to do the controlling power system,” said Dr. Zhao.

Zhao says ideally both solutions should be pursued to help address the issue. He is hopeful that more focus will be on the impact of wildfire smoke in the future.

