Day-to-Night delights at the Central States Fair & Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the gates open in the morning until they close at night, there’s a steady stream of people looking to have a good time at the Central States Fair & Rodeo.

From the day to the evening, the vibe at the fair is significantly different. The off-lights during the day and the lights coming to life during the evening lure people to enter the fair. As they enter, they are greeted by the smell of carnival food and loud noises.

“During the week, people have to work, and school starting also impacts that daytime look,” said Central States Fair & Rodeo general manager Ron Jeffries.

With attendance higher in the evening, the appeal of the rides, events, and atmosphere is a big reason why.

“All of our grandstand events start at seven, and we put them all at seven so that they run consecutively so that no one has to worry about one event starting at seven and another one at eight; they all just run at seven so you can make sure you can get here on time,” explained Jeffries.

But the secret for those looking to go on the rides as many times as they can without having to wait in a long line could be getting to the fair earlier.

“The flip side of that is if you are in a position where you can bring your kids out during the day when everyone else is gone, it means incredibly short lines, so the time you spend on the carnival is now not three or four hours getting in all the rides; now you can go back in and within an hour ride every ride there is as many times you want,” explained Jeffries.

If you are interested in attending the fair this year and would like to know what’s going on every day, you can head to the Central States Fair & Rodeo website.

