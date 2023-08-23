Central State Fair vendors love stopping in Rapid City

Many vendors make return trip to Central States Fair
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether someone is looking for a fully loaded hot dog, some cheesy nachos, or a sweet treat, the vendors at the Central States Fair have the whole range covered. Many of the people running these food stands have been coming for years.

The vendors at Central States Fair say working here is special because of the bonds they have made with fair staff, fellow vendors, and even customers.

“The best thing about coming here is seeing our friends year after year. Dwayne the guy that delivers the ice, I mean even my son who couldn’t be here said make sure to give Dwayne a hug for me,” said Dorothy Howard.

Many vendors have been attending for years, allowing them to strengthen connections with other returning vendors.

“So we’ve actually been coming here to the central states fair this will be our 32nd year, so our food vendor friends down here. It’s kinda like coming home every year to see your friends that are food vendors and everybody down here gets along pretty good and works together,” said Mike Sell.

Despite the heat and the big crowds, one vendor says attitudes stayed positive.

“Well over the weekend Friday was super slow but it was so hot and Saturday was phenomenal and Sunday was phenomenal and one other thing, even the gal working with me noticed how polite everyone is,” said Kyla Thompson.

The vendors agreed that coming to Rapid City is one of their favorite stops because of the friends they’ve made and the treatment they experience every year.

Those interested in heading to the fair still have plenty of time, it will be open through next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Ride shot
First Jamie Zepp Memorial Ride starts strong
It’s a condition that afflicts 80 million people, with men affected more than women, hair loss.
It’s never too late to regrow your hair
Man could face up to five life prison sentences
Westbound I-90 nighttime closures scheduled at Exit 37

Latest News

Daytime quietness and evening vibrancy attracting crowds for rides and events at the Central...
Day-to-Night delights at the Central States Fair & Rodeo
Petting zoo at the fair.
Animals at the fair are ready for their spotlight
Building a new arena as an addition to the Monument showed a positive growth to the area.
The economic impact of The Monument
Sturgis Adventure Park concept
Sturgis city council discusses new adventure park