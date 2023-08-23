Central State Fair vendors love stopping in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether someone is looking for a fully loaded hot dog, some cheesy nachos, or a sweet treat, the vendors at the Central States Fair have the whole range covered. Many of the people running these food stands have been coming for years.

The vendors at Central States Fair say working here is special because of the bonds they have made with fair staff, fellow vendors, and even customers.

“The best thing about coming here is seeing our friends year after year. Dwayne the guy that delivers the ice, I mean even my son who couldn’t be here said make sure to give Dwayne a hug for me,” said Dorothy Howard.

Many vendors have been attending for years, allowing them to strengthen connections with other returning vendors.

“So we’ve actually been coming here to the central states fair this will be our 32nd year, so our food vendor friends down here. It’s kinda like coming home every year to see your friends that are food vendors and everybody down here gets along pretty good and works together,” said Mike Sell.

Despite the heat and the big crowds, one vendor says attitudes stayed positive.

“Well over the weekend Friday was super slow but it was so hot and Saturday was phenomenal and Sunday was phenomenal and one other thing, even the gal working with me noticed how polite everyone is,” said Kyla Thompson.

The vendors agreed that coming to Rapid City is one of their favorite stops because of the friends they’ve made and the treatment they experience every year.

Those interested in heading to the fair still have plenty of time, it will be open through next Sunday.

