Another hot day today.

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is going to be another hot one with highs in the 90s. A few spots out toward Philip and Kadoka could reach the triple digits, while some spot sin the hills stay in the upper 80s.

Thursday will still be warm, but highs will be in the 80s. Some spots on the plains could reach the 90s. The cooling trend continues for Friday and Saturday with highs likely dropping into the 70s both days.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Unfortunately, not all of us will see rainfall.

Sunshine returns Sunday, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Next week will be in the 80s to 90s with plenty of sunshine.

