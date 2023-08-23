Animals at the fair are ready for their spotlight

Petting zoo remains a fair fan favorite
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair offers something to suit everyone’s wants, no matter the age.

From concerts to amusement park rides and even rodeo and 4-H events, there is always something happening.

While the night events are attracting a more adult crowd, the little ones can enjoy spending time petting animals.

The petting zoo offers everything from local farm animals, such as sheep and goats to more exotic animals, including kangaroos and a zebra.

All the animals are well trained and very friendly, including a 14 year old tortoise who tends to get a lot of energy in the afternoon hours, according to staff.

The fair runs through Saturday and the petting zoo opens daily at noon.

