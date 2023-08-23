An old Lead playground could soon be renovated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Kiwanis Club of Lead is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary with plans to renovate Purple Park.

The Kiwanis Club is an international organization of volunteers dedicated to supporting children and families through community projects, including the construction of playgrounds. Currently, they are collaborating with the City of Lead to secure initial funding for the renovation project, with plans to obtain additional funds and grants from various sources.

“They’re going through the budget cycle right now. So we asked them o put some money off into a reserve and to hold it for us. We’d like to do this to have this rollout in 2025., and you know, the work could be done a little bit the rest of this year. And certainly the heart of next year,” said Kiwanis Club member Shelley Dragoo.

Stahl estimates the cost of park equipment to be approximately $200,000. Additionally, he hopes the city will allow the organization to rename it ‘Kiwanis Park’ in recognition of the club’s service and their anniversary.

“My kids played here when they were little kids and now my grandkids are playing here. We because of you know the nature of a park it has to be flat. There are not a lot of flat places in Lean. So we have three parks basically, that I can think of. And this is the one that kind of sparked my interest.” said Kiwanis Club member Mike Stahl

They are hoping to complete the renovation by 2025. and this Monday during the city commissioners’ meeting, they will discuss budget plans for Purple Park

