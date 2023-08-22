Vitalant implements questionnaire that assesses individual risk of HIV

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is welcoming more blood donors under updated eligibility guidelines issued by the Food and Drug Administration which was updated in May.

Effective today, eligibility for blood donations for Vitalant are now evaluated independent of gender or sexual orientation.

In May, the FDA updated its policy easing blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men. Vitalant is one of the blood donation centers in the country that’s implemented the new individual donor assessments into their system.

Under the new policy, all potential donors will use the same screening questionnaire regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Communication manager for Vitalant, Tori Robbins said the FDA has reevaluated several things over the years and has always encouraged people to double-check the Vitalant page if they are unsure if they can donate.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.