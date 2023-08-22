Staff at one Rapid City school welcomed students back in style

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer vacation is over, and it’s time to head back to school.

While transitioning from lazy summer days to early mornings and backpacks can be hard, a luxurious surprise at one Rapid City school had students pumped to head back to class.

It’s one thing to walk into school and see your teachers, but a limo is not what students at General Beadle Elementary expected on the first day of school.

Students were encouraged to walk through the limo and relish their moment of being a star, something that will hopefully set the tone for the school year.

“So, our theme is the magic is in you, and so we’re just hoping that each individual can just let their magic shine and find their unique individual self,” said Principal Abby Karn.

Karn adds many students were excited because it was their first time seeing and going inside a limo, and she hopes the surprise was memorable.

