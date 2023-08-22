Resources offered to veterans at the fair

The Disabled American Veterans is at the Central States Fair for the first year ever.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Disabled American Veterans are offering more information and help to veterans in need.

The resources the DAV offers to veterans are helping file VA benefits, medical transportation, transition services, and connecting with career opportunities.

All of these resources come at no cost to the veteran.

For more information on the location and time of the DAV you can, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

