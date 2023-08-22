Resources offered to veterans at the fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Disabled American Veterans are offering more information and help to veterans in need.

The resources the DAV offers to veterans are helping file VA benefits, medical transportation, transition services, and connecting with career opportunities.

All of these resources come at no cost to the veteran.

For more information on the location and time of the DAV you can, click here.

